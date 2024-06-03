On 35th anniversary of Tiananmen, Circle 19 group launches landmark manifesto for the right to information in China

On 4 June, 35 years after the Tiananmen Square massacre, Circle 19 for the Right to Information in China , an independent group supported by RSF, has released its Statement of Principles , a document reaffirming support for the effective exercise of the right to information in the People's Republic of China, a right that was at the heart of the demands of the Tiananmen movement that was bloodily suppressed in June 1989 by the Chinese regime.

The Statement of Principles, which points out that the right to information is an integral part of China's legacy and is paramount to the country's future development, has been endorsed by RSF, as one of 52 supporting NGOs.

Circle 19 participant, award-winning journalist and curator of the June 4th Museum of Memory and Human Rights Chang Ping expects the group “to tackle the CCP's propaganda machine and make a significant contribution to change in China.” For his part, Circle 19 participant and China Digital Times founder and director Xiao Qiang, states that “the world must oppose the denial of citizens’ right to information in China that strips them of their dignity.”