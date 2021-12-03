Philippines : Ahead of Nobel Prize, #HoldTheLine coalition demands charges against Maria Ressa be dropped

The government of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has strongly opposed Maria Ressa’s application to travel to Oslo for the Nobel ceremony but three out of four courts have now granted her permission to fly out for the 10 December award ceremony.





While Ressa’s legal team is almost certain that the remaining court will permit her to travel next week, the #HoldtheLine Coalition is concerned that the Philippine authorities may yet attempt to undermine Ressa’s free expression and restrict her movement.





“The government’s relentless and retaliatory campaign against Ressa serves a sole purpose: to silence independent journalism and curtail the free flow of information in the country,” said the HTL steering committee. “In keeping with its public claims of support for free expression, the Philippines should overturn its opposition to Maria Ressa’s application to travel to Oslo, and drop all remaining charges against her immediately.”





In its announcement of the prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard press freedom.





Learn more about the remaining charges against Ressa here.



The Philippines is ranked 138th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2021 World Press Freedom Index.





Contact #HTL Steering Committee Members for further details: Gypsy Guillén Kaiser ([email protected]); Julie Posetti ([email protected]); and Rebecca Vincent ([email protected])





Note: The #HTL Coalition comprises more than 80 organizations around the world. This statement is issued by the #HoldTheLine Steering Committee, but it does not necessarily reflect the position of all or any individual Coalition members or organizations.